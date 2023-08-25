The Benedictine football program enters its third season under Head Coach Joel Osborn with lofty expectations after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 NAIA Football Championship.
Osborn praised the role his coaching staff played in the jump the program had in the 2022 season.
“I think a lot of the credit goes to our coaching staff for developing our players and the players themselves buying into what we are preaching,” Osborn said. “We’ve become much more of a player-led team. We’re really excited about this season.”
Around 130 players stayed in Atchison over the summer for workouts and to help strengthen the team’s bond as a whole.
“The kids have been working extremely hard and spent a lot of time with each other,” Osborn said. “I feel like our comradery and chemistry is at a high level right now.”
Senior and 2022 first-team All-Heart South defensive tackle Isaac Anderson said Coach Osborn gives his players a tremendous amount of trust that isn’t seen in all programs.
“He has a lot of trust in us and puts his faith behind us to make some decisions that aren’t necessarily always known to coaches,” Anderson said. “Coach Osborn has done a great job by setting the tone and we have so many guys who are coming back hungry this year and are ready to work.”
The Ravens will have some key starters returning on both sides of the ball as well as their whole staff intact heading into this season.
“There hasn’t been transition, and guys are continuing to grow in their roles,” Osborn said. “We feel very comfortable being around each other, and everyone knows what expect.”
The expectations have been raised by those inside and outside the BC program as the Ravens were picked first in the Heart South Division in the preseason poll.
Some of the significant returners for the Ravens include junior safety defensive back Javhi Blomquist, senior tight end Reed Levi, senior cornerback Joel Mewis, and the dynamic duo on the outside with junior wide receivers JaShawn Todd and Jacob Gathright.
Senior Luke Laskowski will be taking over the starting job as quarterback of an offense that will have some returning weapons along with a majority of the offensive line back for the season.
Levi said the teaming coming up short in the playoffs last season has provided plenty of motivation to push themselves throughout the summer.
“Every time we’re working or doing those last reps we’ve got to dig deep and just think back to that feeling, and it just pushed you to go that much further,” Levi said. “Because we were so close, and we played a really good game but just had some trip-ups.”
Osborn also touched on the importance of building on what they have accomplished in the past rather than completely resting on their laurels.
“We always talk about that you need to continue to work because if you are reliant on what you’ve done in the past you aren’t going to get there,” Osborn said. “They know it’s waking up with the mindset of we’re going to come ready to work, be positive, and put others first, and whatever the results are we’ll live with that.”
