Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball will be a much different looking team this season.
The Ravens saw the departure of all their size from the previous season with players like Jack Caudle and Abe Siebenmorgen leaving and will be a much more quicker and guard oriented team.
“We’re going to be a different team this year,” Coach Brad Kunecke said. “We really didn’t have a lot of experience last year outside of Abe and Jack. We’ve got really good depth this year.”
The team returns some valuable experience at the guard position in seniors Brody Mispagel, Kolbran Korbelik and Grant Kocour.
“We’re not very big but we’re quick,” Kunecke said. “It’s probably the fastest team I’ve coached in awhile. We do lack some size inside that could give us some challenges against teams with bigger post players.”
Korbelik said getting the minutes he and other guards received last season will pay off.
“We’ve been led by some great senior classes the past couple of years and we just want to carry their mantel and keep the program winning,” Korbelik said. “Getting experience was huge last year, especially since a lot of us had never played varsity before last season.”
Top Videos
Kocour said the Ravens have been putting in work during the offseason to improve and be ready to step up for the 2020 season.
“We’ve all been in the weight room getting bigger and guys will be ready to step up,” Kocour said.
Kunecke said the team will have to learn to manage the amount of depth they have and have players fit into their roles.
“When you have so many guys who can play, people need to understand what their roles are,” Kunecke said. “I think between now and our first game identifying our roles is the most important thing.”
Kunecke said he wants to be able to play double digit amounts of players in games.
“It’ll probably be January when we get comfortable with the rotation,” Kunecke said. “I’m easily committed to playing ten guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.