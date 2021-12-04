MHMA enters season with new slate By James Howey Atchison Globe Dec 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball will have the challenge of having no returning varsity starters this season.“The guys who are core of our varsity played JV last year,” Coach Brad Kunecke said. “I look for us to get better as the season goes on, and we’re going to have some growing pains.”Kunecke said they will just have to look to steadily improve in time on the court and patience.“It’s just going to be one of those years where we’re just going to have to get better and as the season goes on,” Kunecke said. “We’re not going to be a dominant team early.”Kunecke did say he was much more impressed with the energy this young team has had in early practices compared to last season.“Our enthusiasm this year is much higher than it was last year,” Kunecke said. “Our practices have a lot of energy and our players are working hard. We didn’t have the energy I wanted last year.”The backcourt duo of seniors Landson Taylor and junior Mark Harris will be key to the success of the Ravens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Animal lovers unite for a cause with paws Atchison County leaders approve budget for 2023 Fall in Love with the Earth City commission approves contract with OKES Forest of Freindship dedication celebrates Carrigan legacy Airport Ground to be leased KDOT announces U.S. 59 guardrail project underway in Atchison County November truck crash lands Topeka man felony complaint Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOgle, Teresa Y. 1962-2022Carrigan, Kathryn M. 1944-2022Monday incident sends teenage pedestrian to emergency treatmentATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENTPOLICE REPORTKuhnert, Mary Jane 1932-2022Nicholas, Patricia M. 1956-2022AFD extinguishes smoldering coalSuspect fentanyl and other narcotics seizure leads to the arrest of twoNovember truck crash lands Topeka man felony complaint Images Videos CommentedUnited Way has long history with Atchison (2)St. Mary's ready to serve pancake luncheon at Purcell (1)Theatre Atchison to present story of Matilda (1)The 1975 offered 'insane' amount of money to support Ed Sheeran (1)Forest of Friendship to honor Pat and Kathy Carrigan. (1)Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
