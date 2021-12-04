Atchison County Community High School girls basketball had a successful yet disappointing season in 2020 with an early exit in the first round of sub-state to Riverside 46-40.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said the Tigers have much higher aspirations this season.
“Last year we had a pretty good season, but we didn’t see the team success we wanted to see,” Eckert said. “We want to compete for a league championship, sub-state championship, and a chance to go to state.”
Standout junior Addison Schletzbaum also said their sights are set higher as a team beyond just having a good season.
“We have really high goals for ourselves,” Schletzbaum said. “It’s not just about us being excited to play because we know we can take that step forward.”
Schletzbaum is one of the many returners for the Tigers including fellow junior Natalie Nitz, Aleah Wallisch and lone senior Maci Behrnes.
Eckert said returning girls have put in a ton of work in the offseason.
“Being stronger and in better shape which the girls worked really hard at this summer,” Eckert said. “We have every girl returning from last year, and we add a pretty talented freshmen group.”
Behrnes said girls being invested in the program has improved on multiple levels since she was a freshman.
“I feel like more people are dedicated now than when I was an underclassman,” Behrnes said.
Eckert said Behrnes will play a pivotal role in the success of ACCHS this season despite not getting the same amount of recognition as the three juniors.
“She has such a huge impact as a leader defensively and doing the little things,” Eckert said.
Eckert also looks for those three players to take even another step this season after starting since freshmen season.
“I expect those three to take another step forward and have an even greater season,” Eckert said.
The Tigers are one of many teams looking forward to high school basketball feeling much more normal and lively with the return of crowds after many places had little to no fans last season.
“I think the environment is going to be so much better this year,” Schletzbaum said. “I think we had a good one last year, but the students are excited to get back to watching.”
