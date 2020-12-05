The Lady Red are determined to improve and find more success through strong defense this season.
Atchison is led by senior Zamauria Smith and junior Katy Harris. Harris led the team with 13.8 points per game last season as the Lady Red finished the season with a 7-14 record.
Communication and team building are some of the aspects that AHS has been working on during practice so far.
“Our team goal is working together, we lost a lot of girls last year so becoming more of a team,” Harris said.
Smith said communication will be a key improvement for the Lady Red.
“We’re focusing on communication. Last year, we didn’t communicate that much on the court,” Smith said. “If we communicate more and move the ball around, I really think we can be successful this year.”
Coach Blaine Clardy has been pleased with his team’s attitude during the early stages of practice.
“The team is just gelling right off of the bat,” Clardy said. “We have mixed personalities, but they are getting along really well. They are being vocal in their own way to help their teammates out.”
Clardy’s offense will be reliant on the strength of the defense this season.
“We want our defense to be our offense. We want to set the tone defensively,” Clardy said. “When we come down on offense, we’re going to slow things down and be methodical. We’re going to work for the best shot.”
Harris explained the team’s effort has been impressive during practice.
“We have a lot of energy which is going to be good on the court,” Harris said.
Besides the goal of working together and communication, Clardy outlined his goal for the Lady Red this season.
“The overall goal is to win the conference and come out with a winning record. We want to be above .500 this year,” Clardy said.
Smith said the success of these three goals will start with the positive spirits that the Lady Red build.
“We’re a family atmosphere. We’re always there for each other. We can always count on each other,” Smith said.
