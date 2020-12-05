Benedictine women’s basketball entered the season with picked seventh in the preseason coaches poll after the loss of a decorated senior class.
The Ravens will look to their size down low to be the biggest strength of the team this season.
BC returns junior forward Ali Brzozowski and senior center Natalie Smaron who will both lead the team in the paint.
“They are a nice twosome out there with both having the ability to score, rebound and defend,” Coach Chad Folsom said.
Brzozowski said the Ravens’ abilities in the post this season should provide a distinct advantage.
“I think our post play is very well equipped and it’ll be a huge advantage for us,” Brzozowski said.
Folsom said the team hopes to utalize a more fast paced playing style.
“Something we’re kind of focusing on this year is get out and go in transition to take advantage of the depth we have,” Folsom said.
Another key returner for BC is junior Skylar Washington who has seen valuable playing time since her freshman season.
“We’re counting on them to be our go to players,” Folsom said. “We’ve got the talent this year but it’s just a matter of all of them stepping into new roles.”
Folsom said it’ll be their turn to take the place of the successful senior class that departed the team after last season.
“When you lose four seniors that were four starters you’ll need people to step into that,” Folsom said. “We need both Ali and Skylar to be scorers.”
BC was expected to be picked a little higher than seventh for the preseason poll and Folsom said his team was sure out to prove some people wrong.
“I think we are definitely playing with something to prove this year,” Folsom said. “Any time you lose four starters people expect you to drop off but I think we’ll have the talent and the opportunity to step up this year.”
Brzozowski also reiterated that her team has a chip on their shoulder this season. “It does feel like we have a chip on our shoulder,” “I think teams definitely shouldn’t underestimate us,” she said.
