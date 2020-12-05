BC Women

James Howey | Atchison Globe

Benedictine senior Natalie Smaron shoots over a Morningside defender at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Benedictine women’s basketball entered the season with picked seventh in the preseason coaches poll after the loss of a decorated senior class.

The Ravens will look to their size down low to be the biggest strength of the team this season.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.