Lady Ravens enters second season under Noll By James Howey Atchison Globe Dec 3, 2020 Dec 3, 2020 Updated Jan 9, 2022

Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball hopes to take steps forward in the second season under coach Luke Noll.Noll said he feels like the team should be ready to make strides."We're super excited this year with just the experience and comfort level we have with the girls," Noll said. "We hope that will lead to good things."The Ravens will also bring back two seniors in Madison Folsom and Malia Dulac.Noll said the pair are the perfect seniors to be leading the Ravens this season."I can't say enough good things about them," Noll said. "We're excited about what they'll do for us and they are perfect examples of the seniors we need here."Dulac said the team should see some improvements in a year where a number of players have departed the Northeast Kansas League. "I think we'll definitely improve," Dulac said. "The league this year should be pretty interesting because a lot of people graduated from other teams."Folsom said the team will lack size but should make up for it with a quicker team."We're down on size but we have a lot of quickness on our team this year," Folsom said.Noll said they have confidence they'll be able to make some noise on the offensive side of the floor."We think there is a chance we can be pretty good offensively with some of the shooters we have," Noll said. "We can space the floor a little bit."Folsom said she aims to spread positive vibes to the team as a leader her senior season."We just try to be positive and encourage the underclassmen to do their best," Folsom said.
