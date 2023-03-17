Charles Harris has coached multiple sports during his 27 years of coaching and will take the Atchison High School softball team into 2023 as their head coach after being an assistant for several years.
Harris said he is encouraged by the girls he has out for the program this season and gave credit to job Sercy Duncan has played as assistant coach during the transition.
“We have some really good players and good younger players coming up too,” Harris said. “Sercy has been a great piece of help with the kids and getting all of them acclimated to the change.”
The Phoenix will have plenty of youth throughout the roster but also many girls who have played softball for a number of years now and have experience on the diamond.
“Inexperience will be our main weakness, but the girls have played a lot of softball so that kind of evens it out with the experience,” Harris said. “Right now our hitting is probably our strength.”
Some key returners for the team are Jayden Boldridge, Presley Simpson, Sarae Johnson and Makenzie Weedon-Jacobs. All of those girls were named to All-League last season as well.
Harris said cleaning up mistakes in both pitching and fielding is their main objective early in the season.
“If we can throw strikes and if we can field the ball we’ll be OK this year,” Harris said. “Those are the two things we’re focused on and reducing the number of errors we have.”
