Gerlach takes helm of Phoenix soccer By James Howey Atchison Globe Mar 17, 2023

Andrew Gerlach has long had a love for the game of soccer and will finally be able to that to do the high school level of the sport with the Atchison girls' soccer team in 2023."I wanted to bring the passion I have for that sport to the program along with what has already been started," Gerlach said.Gerlach said he is thankful for the great attitude the team has brought to the program for his first head coaching job."The girls have come in with just a tremendous attitude," Gerlach said. "They've been positive about everything we've been doing and giving it one hundred percent at practices every single day."He also credited the job the senior class has done with being a helping hand to the underclassmen in this time of transition."Our seniors have done a great job of leading the upperclassmen," Gerlach said. "They've set good examples for anyone who was struggling at practice."Some key returners for the Phoenix include Emma Regan, Kennedy Portenier, Kathryn Ross, Maria Martin, and Jayme Avey.
