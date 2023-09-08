BC Soccer

File photo | Atchison globe

Benedictine senior Dylan Posada chases down a ball against Central Methodist University at Legacy Field.

 File photo

Benedictine men’s soccer entered this offseason with a major emphasis on players staying in shape and building on that with tough conditioning in the preseason.

“We did a lot of monitoring them through the summer making sure the guys were putting in some work before coming in,” Head Coach John Sosa said. “I think a big percentage of the team came in at very good form, and because of that we’ve kind of been able to get it going right away with testing the team.”