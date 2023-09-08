Benedictine men’s soccer entered this offseason with a major emphasis on players staying in shape and building on that with tough conditioning in the preseason.
“We did a lot of monitoring them through the summer making sure the guys were putting in some work before coming in,” Head Coach John Sosa said. “I think a big percentage of the team came in at very good form, and because of that we’ve kind of been able to get it going right away with testing the team.”
Senior midfielder Dylan Posada said he is glad Sosa has set these high expectations for the program this season.
“Coach set some good expectations for us a the beginning,” Posada said. “Preseason has been hard. A lot of testing and running, but with the guys we have returning and new ones coming in we are pretty solid.”
Sosa praised their ability of Posada everything he can provide for the Ravens.
“He is definitely someone I rely on a lot for this leadership off the field and is one of the great character kids we have here at Benedictine,” Sosa said. “Great kid, student, and obviously a phenomenal soccer player.”
Sosa said he views establishing these expectations early on as a massive benefit for the team to ultimately achieve their short-term goal this season.
“I think we are just creating that expectation of hard work, discipline and definitely think that’s something we’re going to rely on for the rest of this year,” Sosa said. “I think we are trying to keep it very simple and direct as a team, and right now our goal is to get the playoffs.”
