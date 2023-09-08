Benedictine women’s soccer has gotten off to a strong start taking advantage of six games being at Legacy Field.
Head Coach Lincoln Roblee said the program has benefited from the heavy veteran presence on this team with 16 seniors and juniors.
“We’ve got a great group of players with some great veterans and leadership that have won a lot of games,” Roblee said. “They are a very talented and energetic freshmen class that will help us out a lot.”
One crucial veteran for the Ravens this season is versatile senior Faith Lewis who has seen significant time at both middle field position and center back.
Roblee said Lewis not only provides experience and leadership on the field but has helped build comradery and chemistry with teammates as well.
“Faith makes people laugh, and if you are around her you are going to have a good day,” Roblee said. “Her determination in big games and encouragement to her teammates put her in a position to be successful not just as an all-conference player but also someone who is our captain this year.”
Lewis said she strives to bring a smile and happiness to someone each day.
“I think the biggest thing is just being an open arm for everyone whether they are fellow seniors next to me or a freshman,” Lewis said. “I have a motto I live by where I try to make everyone smile once a day if I come in contact with you.”
The Heart of America Athletic Conference continues to be a highly competitive conference for many sports including women’s soccer.
Roblee said that each heart requires his team to bring the proper mentality with no game being a pushover.
“There is very little room for error, and everyone is just pushing themselves,” Roblee said. “I always say that every single Heart game is going to be close. Everyone needs to dot their eyes and cross their tees.”
