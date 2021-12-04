Benedictine women’s basketball hopes to build off a trip to last year’s NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship tournament with the valuable experience the program has returning as well.
“We’ve got a lot of girls with a lot of experience that we are counting on to lead us,” Head coach Chad Folsom said.
Three key senior pieces returning are Skylar Washington, Ali Brzozowski, and Natalie Smaron.
All three seniors were All-Heart selections last season with Smaron as a first-team selection, Washington as a second-team, and Smaron for honorable mention.
The Ravens will also have the usual deep bench they have relied on under coach Folsom and the culture he’s built.
“Establishing a winning culture and recruiting the right type of kids who are going to fit into what you are doing,” Folsom said. “We rotate a lot of players so when we graduate players we really don’t need to start over.”
One younger piece for the Ravens that will be a key contributor is sophomore guard Alleigh Kramer.
Kramer had meaningful playing time throughout all of last season and was named to All-Heart honorable mention.
Folsom said Kramer has just continued to get better in the offseason.
“She’s really developed and I think she’s going to be a really good player for us this year as she continues to grow,” Folsom said. “She’s a really quick and athletic point guard who can shoot and get it to the rim.”
Junior returning forward Twilah Carrasquillo should also see an uptick in minutes this season as her role grows on the team.
Folsom said focusing on defense will be key for his team throughout the season.
“If you can play good defense you give yourself a chance on those nights where you’re not making a lot of shots,” Folsom said.
