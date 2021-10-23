St. Andre Orchards is located just south of Atchison. The Rziha family bought 20 acres of unimproved land and started to build their dream of starting an orchard approximately nine years ago. Jeanne Rziha said, “there was nothing here, not one tree,” as she looked out across the orchard. Her husband, John, is a professor at Benedictine and is part of the team in the summertime. Jeanne said it was always his dream that they would own land and raise their nine children to respect the land and each other. The younger children are homeschooled right now but still have individual tasks to do daily.
“When you come to the orchard we would really like it to be a family experience,” Jeanne said. “There are so many varieties of fruits to be had such as blackberries, raspberries, peaches, apples (many varieties), nectarines, plums, and cherries.”
