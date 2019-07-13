Atchison Globe spoke at length with Amelia Rose Earhart, a Denver, Colorado-based pilot, journalist and burgeoning artist named after the famous aviatrix. Here is an expanded look at her thoughts on the art that she presented at the Amelia Earhart Airport as part of a fundraiser for the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation. Proceeds will go to to the ongoing construction of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.
Globe: Where do you come from? Rose Earhart: My hometown now is Denver, Colorado, but I grew up in Southern California, and actually spent some time right down the street in Tonganoxie. I was there in Tongy about, I want to say maybe three and a half, four years. And then I went to my first year of college at KU. I ended up going to CU-Boulder and got to Colorado. So, I’ve been, bouncing around a lot.
Globe: How does it feel to be here in the presence of the last remaining Lockheed Model 10 Electras, the aircraft that your namesake flew on her fateful final journey?
Rose Earhart: I feel so honored to be here with this beautiful plane. You know, even this Lockheed has a huge history, beyond just sitting here in this hangar. It’s had an exceptional life. So, my paintings are here, and they’re all based on the 1937 Amelia Earhart flight around the world, plus my own 2014 flight around the world.
And, what’s really neat is that five years aago today, I was on my flight, in fact on leg No. 3 of that journey, and also, Amelia Earhart was on her flight. She was flying between Darwin, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, 82 years ago today.
Globe: And so, far beyond her just being your namesake, you have retracted her steps. Is that kind of what your art is all about?
Rose Earhart: Yeah, absolutely. In fact, you know, when I first started flying, it was because, I felt like I had to. With being named after Amelia Earhart ... In finishing that journey itself and trying to symbolically complete it with Amelia, well, it feels really good to really elevate that story to one more level. To say, ‘This is how it felt to fly.’
When I look at these paintings and how colorful they are and how vibrant, in some way ways, they look like topography as you fly over oceans and shorelines. They really bring those images to life for me, and it seems like a lot of other people are enjoying them as well.
Globe: How do you perceive the impact Amelia herself made on society, particularly on behalf of women in fields like aviation, where they had previously been uncommon or not present?
Rose Earhart: Right around the time of my flight around the world, I was the recipient of the Pioneering Achievement Award here at the festival, and that investment allowed me to start my entire charity, the Fly With Amelia Foundation. And with that money, young girls all across the country are learning how to fly. In fact, during the flight around the world, we handed out 10 scholarships to 10 girls between the ages of 16 and 18.
Amelia’s legacy is about supporting young women — but really, everyone — in new adventures and in reaching new heights, and really aspiring to live life as Amelia did, in the way she lived her life, which was with such passion and adventure, it seems like she really did whatever she wanted. And really, that’s why I started painting. I just thought, “Gosh I really want to do it, so I’m going to give it a try.”
Globe: A lot of people would find the work required in being a pilot, an artist and a day-to-day working journalist to be a daunting investment of time and energy. Is that something that came natural to you?
Rose Earhart: Gosh. I’ve always been a creative person, but I start a lot of projects and sometimes end up deciding, ‘Oh I’m not good at this, or I don’t have time for this, and I should give up.’ But I ended up writing a book about the flight around the world, and I realized that I needed another creative outlet. So I started watching videos and looking at images on Youtube and Pinterest and began following painters that use this technique.
And the first one turned out so stunningly beautiful, and I couldn’t stop, so I just started making more and more. And I ended up with 16. Each painting represents one leg of the journey around the world, and each title is an homage to Amelia, because each title is a phrase from one of her famous quotes. For instance, one is called ‘Paper Tigers,’ because Amelia once remarked, ‘Fears are just paper tigers. And you can just rip them right away.’ ... There’s a lot of themes wrapped into this, and I’m just so proud of how it all turned out.
