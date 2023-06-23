Westside Veterinary Hospital Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ADDRESS: 17014 286th Rd. | PHONE: 913-367-0456 | WEBSITE: westsidevetatchison.comWestside Veterinary Hospital has been in business for more than 30 years.Owner Steven Walz and Westside Veterinary Hospital’s goal is to offer the best veterinary care possible for animals of all sizes, shapes and species.Services include:Small animal medical, surgical and dental.Diagnostic blood testing.Digital radiographs.Large animal haul-in and field services.Field services Plus complete herd health services.At Westside Veterinary Hospital, there is a complete line of heartworm prevention offered with the latest heartworm medicines. There is also topical flea control with brand names you know and trust.Boarding facilities with separate dog and cat facilities are offered, plus grooming and specified diets and foods.You can also stop by Westside Veterinary Hospital to obtain tags for the city of Atchison’s dog park.In the coming year, Westside Veterinary Hospital will continue to offer surgical, medical and dental or all types of animals. They are a single stop for animal care and disease prevention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News KS Dodge City KS Zone Forecast MO Paducah KY Zone Forecast MO Saint Louis MO Zone Forecast MO Memphis TN Zone Forecast Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKS WFO WICHITA Warnings, Watches, and AdvisoriesBerry Best Fudge Company has opening set for SaturdayCave markings identified as oldest known Neanderthal engravingsAtchison Lions Club to light Warnock Lake skyPruett, Bryce D. 1986-2023Finkey, Christopher L. 1983-2023Brittain, David R. 1945-2023Police Report, week of Friday, June 16, 2023Turpin, Rosa L. 1933-2023Police Report, week of Friday, June 23, 2023 Images Videos CommentedStanton, Audrey 1934-2023 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
