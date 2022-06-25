Westside Veterinary Hospital Jun 25, 2022 Jun 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Westside Veterinary Hospital has been in business for more than 30 years.Owner Steven Walz and Westside Veterinary Hospital’s goal is to offer the best veterinary care possible for animals of all sizes, shapes and species.Services include:Small animal medical, surgical and dental.Diagnostic blood testing.Digital radiographs. Top Videos Large animal haul-in and field services.Field services Plus complete herd health services.At Westside Veterinary Hospital, there is a complete line of heartworm prevention offered with the latest heartworm medicines. There is also topical flea control with brand names you know and trust.Boarding facilities with separate dog and cat facilities are offered, plus grooming and specified diets and foods.You can also stop by Westside Veterinary Hospital to obtain tags for the city of Atchison’s dog park.In the coming year, Westside Veterinary Hospital will continue to offer surgical, medical and dental or all types of animals. They are a single stop for animal care and disease prevention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Harold and Janice Kuhnert are celebrating 70 years! Terry Unit spends meeting time with pillow talk and lots of stuff PROJECT CONCERN Around 2,000 attend Muddy River Music Festival State Cornshucking Contest set for Oct. 8 Resident succumbs in aftermath of Hickory Street fire ACCS Education Foundation uproot takes hold Atchison continues to roll through the KCA Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKelsea Ballerini's husband Morgan Evans reveals split shock in new songNovák pays visit to Benedictine CollegeAmelia Earhart statue unveiled in AtchisonSHERIFF'S REPORTResident succumbs in aftermath of Hickory Street fireThursday night threat lands arrestPatton, John W. 1975-2022ATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENTCoffman, Cheryl 1948-2022Schuele, Matthew L. 1979-2022 Images Videos CommentedTigers stomp Bears (1)Theatre Atchison to present story of Matilda (1)The 1975 offered 'insane' amount of money to support Ed Sheeran (1)Forest of Friendship to honor Pat and Kathy Carrigan. (1)Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
