The school year of 2020-2021 has been like no year ever before. This year has taught us so many things that continue to make us better people and a better school district for students and staff. In partnering with parents and community members beginning in July, we created the USD 409 Navigating Change document, which served as a framework for navigating academics, activities, and social-emotional learning through the pandemic.
Meeting weekly with the health department, hospital staff, emergency management, and county and private school administrators, we learned that we all can work together and pivot often in order to make changes and decisions that are in the best interest of students and their families. Because every family and student situation was unique under the circumstances, we needed to pivot each time we came to something we had not experienced such as Remote or Hybrid learning and how to do this in the best possible way so all students continued to learn at high levels with minimal interruption.
We pivoted when students and staff were sick or quarantined, and we had amazing substitute teachers who worked hard to ensure learning was happening in our classrooms. We learned that above all our students persevered and worked harder than ever with different rules and expectations than they have had before. We learned that all staff--certified and classified — are resilient individuals who can conquer pretty much anything that comes their way. The staff dove right into learning about best practices in teaching for remote and hybrid learners, they spent so much time learning new technology and strategies to reach all students.
Ultimately, we were reminded just how wonderful the Atchison Community really is; many parents and community members went out of their way to help support our students this year, from active building and district site councils to the community providing shadowing opportunities to supporting our Campus Cupboard; from helping support AfterProm to organizing a Fun Run at AES. Everyone worked to provide opportunities that were as normal as possible for our students. We have learned that we are better together and that together we can accomplish anything that comes our way. With these positive experiences gained from extremely tough circumstances, we must continue to work together to move our school district forward by increasing academic rigor and opportunities. #WeAre409
