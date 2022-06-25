Atchison Public Schools, rich in history, has shown time and time again how resilient and dedicated the staff and students are and have been through the years. Through the Civil Rights Movement and Desegregation to COVID and have shown no less resiliency and dedication as the district embarked on choosing a new Mascot for the school district, one which would unify our four schools and exemplify the values we want to instill in our students, staff, and parents. As we looked into our past as the Redmen and Braves, the spirit that embodies the Native American people, it was fitting that our new mascot was chosen to be the Phoenix, the mythical creature that rises again and again from the ashes. We are so proud to honor our past Redmen/Braves graduates, and we were also proud to honor the class of 2022, the first graduating class as Phoenix.
This year that same resiliency, dedication, and fighting spirit translated to a robust and rigorous first year of a three-year professional learning journey called Visible Learning. Visible learning helps our teachers focus more on what students are learning through effective strategies and student-centered learning dispositions. We have had multiple professional learning days to help support this shift in education and to begin to familiarize ourselves with these strategies and help move our district forward becoming a Visible Learning School–one of improved academic performance and achievement aligned with the state board of education outcomes.
In the midst of a national teaching shortage, USD 409 is in the beginning stages of a “Grow our Own” teacher education program. Utilizing special education ARP dollars, classified staff can receive funding to become a certified special education teacher. As USD 409 provides services to students from all schools in Atchison, recruiting and retaining certified special education teachers is crucial for positive learning outcomes for all students.
In spite of some of the restrictions of a continued pandemic, community involvement and
community service played an integral role with our students and community. This year’s senior class completed their Individual Plans of Study, one of the state board outcomes, with a culminating senior project that involved portfolio exit interviews. Every student at Atchison High School had some type of work-based learning experience, including job fairs, job shadowing, lunch and learns with local businesses and entrepreneurs, and career exploration opportunities.
As we hopefully transition out of the pandemic and reignite our focus around improved student achievement, we look forward to rising like a Phoenix and cultivating a culture of high expectations for all. #WeAre409
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.