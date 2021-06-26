Urban Lawncare, LLC was established in August 1991 by owners Ron and Michelle Urban. Urban Lawncare has been providing service to the Atchison area and surrounding communities for 29 years.
Spring and Summer is the time to begin a balanced chemical program for your lawn, A 6-step plan that includes grub control and a lime application; or the traditional 5 step program is also available. Other chemical services include weed control, lawn, tree and shrub pest control. Urban Lawn care technicians are certified in Kansas and Missouri for chemical applications for turf and tree chemicals.
Urban Lawncare is licensed for extermination and pest control applications. Our service can spray for roaches, ants, spiders. Mice, rat control and baiting along with termite treatments and inspections.
Landscaping services include planning and installation of new landscapes or upgrading of existing areas. Products include: Shrubs, Trees, flowers, several colors of mulch and rock.
Fall is the best time to install a new lawn or re-establish an existing lawn by hydroseeding, conventional seeding or new sod. Irrigation systems can be designed, installed and repaired by our technicians; we offer spring startup and fall shut down for irrigation systems.
Tree Services include trimming and removal with stump removal if needed, shrub and brush trimming Urban Lawncare utilizes bucket trucks, Bobcats with grapplers and experienced technicians to safely and efficiently complete your tree work. Estimates are free.
