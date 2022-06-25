Urban Lawncare, LLC was established in August 1991 by owners Ron and Michelle Urban. Urban Lawncare has been providing service to the Atchison area and surrounding communities for 29 years.

Spring and Summer is the time to begin a balanced chemical program for your lawn, A 6-step plan that includes grub control and a lime application; or the traditional 5-step program is also available. Other chemical services include weed control, lawn, tree and shrub pest control. Urban Lawn care technicians are certified in Kansas and Missouri for chemical applications for turf and tree chemicals.

