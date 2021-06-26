701 Kansas Ave. Atchison | PHONE: 913-367-2400 | mybankusb.com
A Facelift and Efficiency Improvements at Union State Bank of Atchison
Union State Bank of Atchison recognizes our responsibility to pursue new opportunities to support our clients’ needs. We strive for an engaging and positive experience at every interaction.
Attentive customer service has always been at the forefront, and this includes reevaluating the way customers interact with our team on an everyday basis. Cheryl Lanter, VP of Operations, Union State Bank of Atchison, and her staff have worked diligently to assist retail banking customers in a flexible, personal way for a quarter-century – but also recognized it was time for some improvements.
In late 2019, a design firm assisted with color selection, custom-built stations, and various finishes. We began in earnest in early 2020, utilizing local contractors on various components of the remodel, ultimately achieving a brand-new, updated look on our first floor.
Pandemic-related restrictions slowed progress and kept our valued customers from enjoying the new facility for a while, but they are now greeted more quickly by staff in contemporary-style teller stations. Flexible offices are available for opening new accounts and other business that requires seated or more private interaction. Our well-utilized drive-up lanes also received new equipment and cosmetic improvements. We have been in full operation for several months, and after a few finishing touches this summer, the remodeling will be complete.
The PPP and the SBA: Progress through the Pandemic
Union State Bank has always been committed to helping build and preserve the economic strength of the businesses in the local communities, across all our branches. For several months in 2020 and 2021, Union State Bank further demonstrated this commitment through answering the U.S. Treasury/Small Business Association’s call to assist with the delivery of much-needed help and support to local businesses via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This delivery was facilitated through the Union State Bank of Atchison branch.
Commercial Lending Officers Brad Campbell and Kent Wohlgemuth have assisted numerous area businesses, both in and out of our local markets, through the program. The bank officers, with support from their loan processors, have turned around several hundred applications in a quick and timely manner, assisting those in need and helping provide economic stability during challenging times.
