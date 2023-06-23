ADDRESS: 611 N. Eighth St., Atchison PHONE: 913-367-4763| WEBSITE: tisks.org
Trinity Lutheran School is celebrating its 154th year in Atchison, Kansas! Our school is a vital piece of the ministry here at Trinity Lutheran Church. The history of our school goes back to 1869 with a continued commitment of providing a quality Christian education to children in our community and beyond. Enrollment for next year is projected to be 175 and our Pre-school and Kindergarten programs are both thriving. Last year, the decision to split the combined 4th and 5th grade was made and Trinity is pleased to announce that 5th grade will now be in a separate classroom.
Our curriculum is based on the Kansas State College and Career Ready Standards as well as the teaching of the Lutheran faith! All our children participate in daily devotions and a weekly chapel service. Our school has just received another 5-year accreditation from KSDE. Teachers are kept current in technology, and best teaching practices. They are very much involved in developing and maintaining a quality curriculum. Students are encouraged to be actively involved in the many programs found at Trinity from Sports and academic meets.
Student progress is monitored on a regular basis, parents are kept informed of their students progress in a variety of ways. Parents have access to student grades and assignments through an online grading system.
We encourage parents to be actively involved at our school by joining TEAM Falcon! We also would recommend they join our Facebook page and log in to our website for more information regarding enrollment: www.tlsks.org. Financial aid is available through our FACTS enrollment system. Our summer office hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please contact us with any questions at 913 367-4763.
Our Christ centered school is a respectful learning community that provides a positive, personalized education.
