ADDRESS: 611 N. Eighth St., Atchison PHONE: 913-367-4763| WEBSITE: tisks.org

Trinity Lutheran School is celebrating its 154th year in Atchison, Kansas! Our school is a vital piece of the ministry here at Trinity Lutheran Church. The history of our school goes back to 1869 with a continued commitment of providing a quality Christian education to children in our community and beyond. Enrollment for next year is projected to be 175 and our Pre-school and Kindergarten programs are both thriving. Last year, the decision to split the combined 4th and 5th grade was made and Trinity is pleased to announce that 5th grade will now be in a separate classroom.