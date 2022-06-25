ADDRESS: 611 N. Eighth St., Atchison PHONE: 913-367-4763| WEBSITE: tisks.org
Trinity Lutheran Schools is celebrating 153 years of education in Atchison, Kansas. Our school is a vital part of the ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church to the surrounding community.
Our curriculum is based on the Kansas State College and Career Ready Standards along with the teaching of the Christian faith. All children participate in daily devotions and in the weekly chapel services. We are accredited by the Kansas State Dept of Education. Teachers are kept current of best practices and changes to curriculum. Increased use of technology in the classroom has led to active engagement for all students. Our students finish near the top of all area schools in the Kansas State Assessments in Math, English Language Arts, and science.
Trinity’s principal, Dr. Steven Hobus, has served in Colorado, California, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Kansas over his 35 plus year educational career. Dr. Hobus finished his doctorate in Educational Leadership in the summer of 2020. This is his third year at this ministry.
We invite parents to join our Facebook page and log in and visit our website for more information; www.tlsks.org.
Registration and enrollment for the next school year is currently being held for grades PK3-8 grade. Enrollment packets and Financial aid information is available. Our summer office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Our Christ-centered school is a respectful learning community that provides positive, personalized education.
