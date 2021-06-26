Trinity Lutheran Schools is celebrating more than 150 years of education in Atchison. Our school is a vital part of the ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church to the surrounding community.
The history of our school goes back to 1869 with a continuing commitment of providing a quality Christ-centered education for our children.
Our curriculum is based on the Kansas State College and Career Ready Standards along with the teaching of the Christian faith. All children participate in daily devotions and in the weekly chapel services. Our school is accredited by the Kansas State Dept of Education. Teachers are kept current of best practices and changes to curriculum. Increased use of technology in the classroom has led to active engagement for all students.
Trinity’s new principal, Dr. Steve Hobus, has served in Colorado, California, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Kansas over his 30-year educational career. He is joined by his wife, Dr. Mary Hobus, who is the Dean of Nursing at a University in the Topeka area. Dr. Steve Hobus finished his doctorate in Educational Leadership in the summer of 2020.
We encourage and invite parents to join our Facebook page and log in and visit our website for more information; www.tlsks.org.
Registration and enrollment for the next school year is currently being held. Parents can also stop by school and obtain an enrollment packet. Financial aid is available for students in grade K-8. Our summer office hours are 9am – 1pm. Please contact us with any questions 913-367-4763.
Our Christ-centered school is a respectful learning community that provides positive, personalized education.
