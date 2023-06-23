Thrivent has been serving communities for over a century and is committed to delivering Purpose-Based Advice. Thrivent is a Fortune 500, holistic, financial services organization. As a membership-owned fraternal society, we develop strong relationships with our clients.
We view money as a tool, rather than a goal. Driven by a higher purpose at our core, we are committed to providing financial advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity solutions designed to meet each and every need.
Trust is built on transparency and honesty. We are committed to providing simple, clear and meaningful experiences that are in the best interest of those we serve. We offer our clients highly personalized and actionable advice to help them achieve financial clarity and lead lives of meaning and gratitude.
Thrivent proudly continues to be recognized as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” by Ethisphere since 2012, underscoring a commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices.
Thrivent Asset Management has been recognized for consistent risk-adjusted performance relative to peers. Our diligence and thoughtful investment approach has been recognized by leading third-party experts and benchmarks. Thrivent strives to deliver best-in-class service to our clients, which is why we are one of six firms awarded the 2022 Dalbar Mutual Fund Service Award.
For over 40 years, Thrivent has been serving the Atchison and surrounding communities by providing Purpose-Based Advice and great customer service to build solid financial futures. Call Jennifer Maxwell today at 913-367-0700 to schedule an appointment to meet and start your path to financial clarity.
