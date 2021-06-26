Thrivent is “Transforming with Purpose” by serving communities for over 115 years. Thrivent is a unique, not-for-profit fraternal benefit society as well as a Fortune 500 holistic financial services organization. At Thrivent, we believe money is a tool, not a goal. Driven by a higher purpose at our core, we are committed to providing financial advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity solutions and programs to help you make the most of all you’ve been given.
At Thrivent, we believe humanity thrives when people make the most of all they’ve been given. We help people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. We’re on a journey to share our purpose-based approach to money with even more people. We’re making investments so we can better serve you and future generations—today and tomorrow.
Other financial service companies answer to their shareholders. We answer to you! With our unique structure and perspective, we’re on your side — advocating for you and helping you navigate your financial future. You can feel confident that you have a partner who prioritizes your needs and values. Now and in the future.
We build relationships based on transparency and relevance. Whether it’s choosing insurance or the right investment, our transparent focus starts with you and your goals. We respect you and your time, sharing what you need to know, bringing you relevant and meaningful advice.
Thrivent is proud to continue to be recognized as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” by Ethisphere since 2012, underscoring a commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices.
Thrivent Asset Management has been recognized for consistent risk-adjusted performance relative to peers. Our Mutual Fund Family received the Dalbar Mutual Fund Service Award for providing best-in-class telephone service to mutual fund shareholders.
For nearly 40 years, Thrivent has been serving the Atchison and surrounding communities by providing purpose-based guidance and great customer service to build solid financial futures. Call Thrivent today, at 913-367-0700 to schedule an appointment to meet with one of our team members to help start your wise with money journey.
Commented