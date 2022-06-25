Thrivent is “Transforming with Purpose” by serving communities for over 120 years. We are unique, a not-for-profit fraternal benefit society and a Fortune 500 full service financial services organization focused on holistic planning. At Thrivent, we believe money is a tool, not a goal. Driven by a higher purpose at our core, we are committed to providing financial advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity solutions and programs to help you make the most of all you’ve been given.
At Thrivent, we believe humanity thrives when people make the most of all they’ve been given. We help people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. We’re on a journey to share our purpose-based approach to money with even more people. We’re making investments so we can better serve you and future generations—today and tomorrow.
Other financial service companies answer to their shareholders. We answer to you! We build relationships based on transparency and relevance. Whether it’s choosing insurance or the right investment, our transparent focus starts with you and your goals.
Thrivent is proud to continue to be recognized as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” by Ethisphere since 2012.
Thrivent Asset Management has been recognized for consistent risk-adjusted performance relative to peers. Our Mutual Fund Family is honored to be ranked among Barron’s Best Fund Families.
For over 40 years, Thrivent has been serving the Atchison and surrounding communities by providing purpose-based guidance and great customer service to build solid financial futures. Call Thrivent today to schedule an appointment to meet with a financial advisor to help start a wise money journey.
