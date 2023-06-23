Purchased by the Franklin Family in December of 1997, The Hardware Store of Atchison has prided itself on its unmatched level of customer service. As a small town, family owned mom and pop hardware store we know there is nothing more important than customer satisfaction.
Built on customers service and satisfaction, we strive to keep our community happy and shopping in our wonderful town. To achieve this we have added multiple services through the years including: Our new SITE-TO-STORE, Key Cutting, Pipe Threading, Custom Glass Window and Screen Repair, UPS Drop Off Point, Color Match Paint, Small Engine Repair and Rental Equipment large and small. With our rental, in keeping locals shopping local, we have increased and expanded our party and event rental department and created Atchison Event Rental. With the expansion of this department, we have been able to supply the needs of the community with inflatables, tables, tents, chairs, frozen drink, cotton candy and popcorn machines, and so much more to make any event one to remember. From the small birthday parties to full weddings complete with dance floors and linens, we have you covered.
All of this is made possible because of our wonderful and irreplaceable staff and you, our loyal customers. As many in town know, our store is the only hardware store. You may have seen our yellow brick road guiding you to the items to achieve your project goals. This is the work of our late friend, wife, mother and owner, Kelly Franklin. In late April of 2022 we were saddened by her passing after a 5 year battle with cancer. Through our toughest time since losing our store to fire in late 2001, we here at The Hardware Store, and the franklin family, would like to thank everyone for your uplifting support and prayers. Thank You from all of us at The Hardware Store!
