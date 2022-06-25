For more than 35 years, Tate Plumbing has been serving the needs of Atchison and the surrounding area.
Tate Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company located in Atchison. It began as a home-operated business in 1985. With the help of loyal customers and knowledgeable employees, Tate Plumbing is now an exceptional business in the Atchison community. People have come to rely on Tate Plumbing’s commitment to excellence.
In fact, Tate Plumbing has been voted Best Plumber every year since 2005 in the Atchison Globe’s “Best of the Best” contest. Tate Plumbing is blessed with employees who, when combined, have over 110 years of experience in the plumbing field. With the state required CEUs to maintain their licenses, their plumbers are constantly learning and improving their knowledge and skills. They have plumbers who are certified both for backflow prevention installation and testing, as well as being EPA and OSHA certified.
Tate Plumbing offers free estimates for remodeling projects and new construction for residential and commercial needs.
They are both licensed and insured. Their No. 1 goal is to supply legendary customer service; they know customers cannot predict plumbing emergencies. That’s why they offer 24/7 emergency service 365 days a year.
To learn more, visit tateplumbing. net or visit their Facebook page. You can also call 913-367-1209.
