A ministry of St. Benedict Parish of Atchison, provides a quality educational program for students in preschool through 8th grade. SBCS is accredited by the state of Kansas and the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas and offers a well-rounded program focusing on faith, academics, and a range of extracurricular activities. The school’s programs emphasize the commitment to educating the “whole child” in a Christ-centered, Benedictine environment.
Although the families who choose this parochial school are primarily Catholic, all families are welcome. Religion is taught daily and is infused into many facets of the school day. Students participate in Catholic practices and attend Mass regularly. Certified teachers are found in every classroom and instructional aides support the needs of all students. Students in grades K– 5 have music and physical education daily while students in grades 6 – 8 have choices of electives. Use of technology occurs in the teaching of all academics through laptops, a computer lab, Chromebooks, and iPads.
Tuition and fees, along with St. Benedict Parish of Atchison support and proceeds from the Sacred Heart Variety Store, fund this Catholic school. Financial assistance is available through the Catholic Education Foundation and gifts. The school benefits from the federal Title programs and participates in the federally funded lunch program, based on family income.
The staff of St. Benedict Catholic School looks forward to the upcoming academic year as they welcome several new teachers and new families. Inquiries regarding enrollment are welcome and may be made by contacting the school office, 913-367-3503, or Administrative Assistant, Kasey Hunt, at khunt@benedictine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.