For over 30 years, Dan Sowers have been in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning business.
Eric Alexander, who has been working with Dan for 10 years, and officially partnered up in April 2017. This set the stage for Sowers Heating and Cooling to provide the best in quality service for years to come.
Sower’s Heating and Cooling is not only well established in handling residential needs but in also handling Commerical Refrigeration Business and New Construction Jobs.
This includes completion of work in the past for Atchison’s Memorial Hall, Wholesale Grocery and the Atchison Bread Company.
Blocked vents and registers, clogged filters, blocked or leaky ducts, thermostat issues, low refrigerant levels or an outdated design, Sowers can help make your system more efficient and reliable.
Sowers Heating and Cooling treat each job, no matter how big or small, with the same commitment and focus to provide excellent service for their customer.
Sowers Heating and Cooling is now stepping up their menu of services to handle more Commercial Refrigeration Business and New Construction jobs. Some of their recent completions include projects for Atchison’s Memorial Hall, Wholesale Grocery and the Atchison Bread Company.
Whether its New Construction, Commercial Business or HVAC Systems, give Sowers Heating and Cooling a call and let them show you what they can do.
Sowers Heating and Cooling looks forward to continuing its legacy of quality service at affordable prices.
