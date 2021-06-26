Rainbow Communications has been providing quality service since 1952 and currently has offices in Atchison, Everest (headquarters), Hiawatha and Seneca.
As a broadband provider, Rainbow specializes in internet and home phone services.
Rainbow is currently upgrading the cable modem network for the towns of Elwood, Fairview, Hiawatha, Highland, Horton, Sabetha, Seneca, Troy and Wathena. Upgrading the network will allow us to offer faster broadband plans in that area. More on our upgrade can be found at www.rainbowtel. net/2020upgrade.
We launched fiber services to Effingham and Lancaster thanks to the Connectivity Emergency Response Grant. The grant allowed us to build a fiber network to reach under served broadband areas during a time when broadband connectivity is essential. More on the grant can be found at www.rainbowtel.net/cerg.
We are currently building a fiber network to the city limits of Atchison. Construction is in progress for phase one of the fiber build. Phase one of the fiber expansion consists of a route to Amberwell Health (formerly Atchison Hospital), a route to Benedictine College, a route to the Amelia Earhart Airport and the Downtown East and Downtown West fiberhoods.
The phase one routes have been prioritized due to the additional broadband needed for anchor institutions, such as the hospital, college and downtown business community. Building a route to the Amelia Earhart Airport will give Rainbow the ability to connect the city of Atchison back to Rainbow’s main network in Everest.
