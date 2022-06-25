What we started back in 1983, nearly forty years ago, has evolved into one of Atchison’s longest continuously owned and managed businesses. In the convenience store industry, Quick Stop has countered the norm by remaining under the same ownership/management despite the pressure to being absorbed by major chains. We have been able to do this by providing what our customers desire from new products, new services and enhance facilities and equipment, to giving our customers the ultimate level of respect and service.
One of our goals has always been “to make you happier when you leave than when you came in.”
To do this, changes have been a constant. Starting with our original location on Utah Ave., we have listened to our customers desires. We expanded our product mix putting in a Deli, hard serve ice cream, and we became a high-volume, low-price bulk retailer for multi-pack beer and soda. We built a new store in 2003 to help serve the West side of Atchison, bringing with the new store a Breadeau Pizza franchise. As markets changed, we made the decision to sell the Pizza franchise, and go full bore with our own branding and internal controls, to provide a customer centered product line.
As our customers wants elevated, we met the demand. We originally had only Deli type sandwiches, and expanded to hot sandwiches and a breakfast buffet. We now have well over 100 different menu items as well as special orders, all made FRESH DAILY. We also have a sitting area and the largest selection of fountain drinks, coffees and cappuccinos. We also have fresh baked cinnamon rolls and croissants.
While we sell a large variety of breakfast, lunch delicacy items, we have all those emergency last minute items as well.
We also installed brand new pumps this past year for our customer assurance of quality and accuracy when purchasing fuel. We believe our customers deserve clean, operating pumps and a well-lit parking area.
But the most important element we believe our customer deserves is to be treated well!! Every customer should be greeted as they come in, and get the quickest friendliest service possible.
We thank our customers for the years of loyalty to Coleen and me. You, along with a dedicated, long term staff, have made it possible for us to be generous to those who have needs and organizations who are important to our community.
