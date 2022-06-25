ADDRESS: 1701 Main St. phone: 913-367-5595

What we started back in 1983, nearly forty years ago, has evolved into one of Atchison’s longest continuously owned and managed businesses. In the convenience store industry, Quick Stop has countered the norm by remaining under the same ownership/management despite the pressure to being absorbed by major chains. We have been able to do this by providing what our customers desire from new products, new services and enhance facilities and equipment, to giving our customers the ultimate level of respect and service.

