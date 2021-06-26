MGP Ingredients reaches the mid-point of 2021 in a position of strength after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique economic and operational challenges that resulted. The company achieved record results in 2020 with solid performance across its business lines: Ingredient Solutions, Distillery Products and Branded Spirits.

Revenue growth through the sale of higher-value-added products is an essential part of the company’s strategic plan and led to the April 2021 acquisition of family-owned Luxco, Inc. St. Louis-based Luxco is a leading producer, bottler, importer and marketer of beverage alcohol products. The 63-year-old company offers a diverse portfolio with familiar brands such as Rebel® Bourbon Whiskey, Ezra Brooks® Bourbon Whiskey, El Mayor Tequila®, Everclear®, and Saint Brendan’s® Irish Cream.

