MGP Ingredients has announced that four employees who have been with the company since the 1970s are retiring at the end of this year. Pictured from left are: Rick Zishka, Rodney Smith, Terry Myers, and Donnie Roberts. The retirees have held various positions during their time at MGP, contributing in multiple ways to the company’s evolution. In recognition of their many years of service, the company hosted a reception in their honor.
MGP Ingredients is pledging funds in support of hospitality industry workers and is increasing its industrial alcohol production for hand sanitizers and commercial disinfectants.
Hunter Servaes, Harold Olson, Matt Tollefson and Tim Herken receive recognition as the Safety Employees of the Quarter in their work for MGP Ingredients.
MGP Ingredients reaches the mid-point of 2021 in a position of strength after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique economic and operational challenges that resulted. The company achieved record results in 2020 with solid performance across its business lines: Ingredient Solutions, Distillery Products and Branded Spirits.
Revenue growth through the sale of higher-value-added products is an essential part of the company’s strategic plan and led to the April 2021 acquisition of family-owned Luxco, Inc. St. Louis-based Luxco is a leading producer, bottler, importer and marketer of beverage alcohol products. The 63-year-old company offers a diverse portfolio with familiar brands such as Rebel® Bourbon Whiskey, Ezra Brooks® Bourbon Whiskey, El Mayor Tequila®, Everclear®, and Saint Brendan’s® Irish Cream.
“We’re excited about the opportunities for our expanded Branded Spirits business,” said MGP President and CEO Dave Colo. “With Luxco, there’s a clear strategic fit that increases our scale and market position while strengthening our platform for future growth.”
The Luxco acquisition opens markets across all 50 states for MGP’s legacy brands: Atchison-born and produced TILL® American Wheat Vodka; Rossville Union® Rye Whiskey; the popular George Remus® Bourbon and Remus Repeal Reserve® brands; Green Hat Gin; and finally, Eight and Sand Blended Whiskey, a brand inspired partly by Atchison’s local E&S Locomotive 811.
With the addition of Luxco, MGP now has U.S. distilleries in Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, and Washington D.C., and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland.
The Distillery Products segment provides premium spirits for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands, and is helping them meet continued robust demand for premium beverage alcohol. Buoyed by interest in American whiskey products, the segment experienced record growth in 2020.
American whiskey and other premium spirits are increasingly popular overseas, and MGP has responded to this trend with additional sales and marketing efforts in international markets. Earlier this year, the company added U.K-spirits industry veteran Tony Kavanagh as London-based export sales manager.
Plant-based Promise
At the dinner table, more consumers are looking to plant-based proteins to support health and wellness goals. MGP is uniquely positioned to help food companies address this demand with its value-added portfolio of specialty starches and proteins.
A competitive product mix helped drive a double-digit sales increase in Ingredient Solutions during 2020 with demand for Fibersym® RW specialty wheat starch and Arise® wheat protein isolate, both produced in Atchison, as well as Proterra® textured wheat and pea proteins.
“The solid revenue and profit growth reflect our diverse customer base and ability to further optimize the product mix. Our product offerings remain aligned with strong consumer trends demanding dietary fiber and protein enhancements in their foods, as evidenced by our ability to effectively recruit new customers and grow our business with existing customers,” Colo said.
Capturing new customers and maintaining existing business additionally relies on MGP’s stellar reputation for food and beverage safety and quality. The Atchison ingredients and distillery teams consistently achieve the highest available ranking of AA from global auditing company BRCGS (formerly BRC Global Standards). Ingredient Solutions recently completed its 10th BRCGS audit.
Safety joins quality as a pillar of the company’s strategic plan. The employee-led Safety Up program in Atchison promotes safety practices across every aspect of operations. Each quarter, one employee is recognized for their advocacy and commitment to on-the-job safety. In 2020, the following received safety awards: Chris Bramble, distillery tech; Bob Morton, wet process operator; Brian Heintzelman, Protein & Starch operation; and Tina “Nikki” Scott, Protein & Starch material handler who received the award for the fourth quarter and full year.
The company achieved another safety milestone last year when it was named a 2019 Pinnacle Award recipient from Union Pacific Railroad for its commitment to safely transport chemical products.
Supporting the Community
As an essential business, MGP was able to continue full operations during the pandemic. It maintained its Atchison workforce, which stands at 238 in May 2021.
As a hometown company, MGP champions organizations that help to better lives in Atchison.
Employees’ pledges combined with a sizeable corporate donation provide financial assistance to the Atchison United Way, and MGP traditionally participates in United Way fundraising efforts such as the annual Trivia Night. Krista Parks, director of microbiology, joined the United Way board of directors in 2020. She succeeds MGP’s Amanda Trimble, commercialization project manager, who served on the board five-and-a-half years.
One of the highlights of the holiday season is the Boxes of Blessing program, a joint effort of MGP, its Dallas-based ingredients distributor B.C. Williams, and local nonprofits. In December 2020, employees and community volunteers distributed 25,000 pounds of non-perishable foods to local families.
The company continues to support local students who wish to attend college. Through the Ellis Foundation, MGP has provided scholarships to more than 40 graduates of high schools in the Atchison area. Scholarship recipients in 2020 were Graci Postma, a graduate of Atchison County Community High School; John Mullholland, Maur Hill Academy; and Hannah Hauszler, Atchison High School.
“We value our Atchison workforce and the support from community leaders now and throughout MGP’s history,” said Colo. “It’s an honor to be a part of programs that make a positive difference in our hometown.”
