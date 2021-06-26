Medicalodges Atchison is a 45 bed Skilled Nursing Facility that has been serving Atchison Ks and the surrounding communities since 1972. We are certified with Medicare and Medicaid for skilled rehab, long-term care, respite, day care, and out-patient therapy services. We offer rehab therapy, along with an array of other services and supports.
All rehab suites are private rooms with an array of amenities Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy are all offered in the spacious, newly remodeled, therapy department. Long-term residents and those completing out-patient therapy services also get the opportunity to work with our therapy providers, when needed, to maintain optimum functionality.
In addition to rehab to home services we offer long term care which is an option for those not able to return home or who wish to remain in the Medicalodges Atchison setting, finding the companionship, fun activities and all inclusive nature of our facility enjoyable. Meals, snacks, housekeeping, laundry and general nursing care are included and just a few of the reasons residents and families chose our facility.
Medicalodges Atchison’s highly skilled staff of professionals assist our residents in achieving their highest possible level of physical, emotional and social well-being. Medicalodges Atchison has the very unique distinction of being 100% employee owned. Each and every staff member has a personal, vested interest in providing the highest level of quality care to the residents we serve.
