Medicalodges Atchison is a 45 bed Skilled Nursing Facility that has been serving Atchison Ks and the surrounding communities since 1972. We are certified with Medicare and Medicaid for skilled rehab, long-term care, respite, day care, and out-patient therapy services. We offer rehab therapy, along with an array of other services and supports.

All rehab suites are private rooms with an array of amenities Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy are all offered in the spacious, newly remodeled, therapy department. Long-term residents and those completing out-patient therapy services also get the opportunity to work with our therapy providers, when needed, to maintain optimum functionality.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.