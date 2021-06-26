Maur Hill-Mount Academy was able to face the adversity of the Covid-19 pandemic and come out of the other side stronger for doing so.
MHMA was able to have in-person classes from day one of the school year with only five days of online classes and that includes having students from other countries still attending the school.
The faculty at the school continues to grow stronger and help students score better on tests to give them more opportunities for scholarship money.
The 2021 graduating class was awarded more than $3 million in scholarships.
The Ravens continue to be one of the top Catholic boarding schools in the country with many scholarships available for local people to attend school with affordable tuition.
Students at Maur-Hill will have a unique experience in the Atchison area specifically with the amount of diversity they will encounter.
Attendees of the school will be able to make friends with students from different backgrounds, countries and just see a different global exposure most high school students don’t get in a small town.
Due to the pandemic the school had only 17 foreign students graduate in the senior class this year but that number is expected to jump back to the 60-70 they usually have for 2022.
The school is also still working on some remodeling and renovations of the dorms and classrooms at the campus coming in the near future.
The MHMA motto, “live the faith, pursue the truth and strive for excellence” has also continued to reign true and resonate with the student body of the school with accomplishments in the past year such as league titles in scholars bowl, football, basketball and baseball.
