ADDRESS: 1000 Green St. PHONE: 913-367-5482 | WEBSITE: mh-ma.com
Maur Hill- Mount Academy is a unique high school experience. Granting local students to be a part of the diverse student population with students from around the country along with international students. The opportunity to make friends with students from different backgrounds, countries and learn about other cultures is an experience that will in turn make them a well-rounded individual when they leave the halls of MHMA.
International boarding students have always contributed to the success of Maur Hill-Mount Academy. During the past few years of COVID-19, with travel halted and countries closing their borders the international boarding student numbers declined. However, with the strong faculty and alumni of MHMA, the school has been able to overcome and the international students are currently rising again.
The 2021-2022 school year provided many successes. The Raven forensics team placed 3rd in State, while the baseball team finished 2nd in Regionals and Scholars Bowl team placed 4th in Regionals. The Raven track team qualified five runners for State and the golf team putted into the state tournament as well.
The new powerlifting program lifted many MHMA students to success this year. The first-year team sent seven lifters to the state competition, where Ravens came home with a 2nd place, a State Championship and a PowerLifter of the Year in Class 2A!
On the academic side, the graduating class of 2022 received several academic awards and received $4.5 million dollars in college scholarships. Our 33 seniors will be attending colleges and universities coast to coast and internationally.
On campus the dorm renovation continues with upgrades to Howard Hall and window replacement for St. Leo’s Hall, along with parking lot resurfacing this summer.
MHMA continues to be one of the top Catholic boarding schools in the country with many scholarships made available from the generosity of our alumni and benefactors. The Raven motto of “live the faith, pursue the truth and strive for excellence” has continued to reign true and resonate. Once a Raven, Always a Raven!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.