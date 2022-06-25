The Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri, recently celebrated the highly anticipated release of Ben Holladay Bourbon. This six-year-old, Bottled-in-Bond, Real Missouri Bourbon is crafted with the same mash bill that was developed by distillery founder Ben Holladay in 1856.
The Holladay Distillery is Missouri’s oldest distillery and has a fascinating true history more compelling than any craft story you’ve been sold, and which has remained American-owned throughout all 166 years of its existence. The company underwent a $10 million renovation in 2015 and began distilling bourbon on-site for the first time in 30 years and has been producing daily ever since.
Ben Holladay Bourbon is a handcrafted, small batch bourbon, with each batch being pulled monthly from different barrels spread out on different floors of their two seven-story rickhouses and blended by Master Distiller, Kyle Merklein, to match the strict criteria for flavor profile. This whiskey represents the perfect union of distilling tradition and modern-day production.
There is a fine balance between the evolving technology of modern distillation and Holladay’s long legacy of distilling history. They have strived to honor the traditions of the past by renovating the original stillhouse, cooking with the original mash bill, distilling bourbon in a column still with doubler, and using two cookers to heat the corn at a high temperature and the more delicate grains at a lower temperature. The finishing process takes place in ironclad aging warehouses that are extremely unique to the area. You will not find any other structures like it throughout the entire state of Missouri.
In 2019, a law was passed requiring that any whiskey labeled as Missouri bourbon must not only meet the federal standards for bourbon, but also be mashed, fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled in the state; aged in oak barrels manufactured in the state; and made with corn grown exclusively in the state. Ben Holladay Bourbon meets this criteria in addition to being Bottled-in-Bond, a rare and prestigious designation in the distilled spirits industry, signaling that the product is distilled, aged, and bottled in the same location and assuring a mark of authenticity.
The Holladay Distillery is the premium spirits division of McCormick Distilling Company. In addition to Ben Holladay Bourbon, the company’s premium brand portfolio includes Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, 360 Vodka, Tequila Rose, Broker’s Gin, Whicked Pickle, and more. These brands are distributed nationwide and internationally in 68 countries.
