The Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri, recently celebrated the highly anticipated release of Ben Holladay Bourbon. This six-year-old, Bottled-in-Bond, Real Missouri Bourbon is crafted with the same mash bill that was developed by distillery founder Ben Holladay in 1856.

The Holladay Distillery is Missouri’s oldest distillery and has a fascinating true history more compelling than any craft story you’ve been sold, and which has remained American-owned throughout all 166 years of its existence. The company underwent a $10 million renovation in 2015 and began distilling bourbon on-site for the first time in 30 years and has been producing daily ever since.

