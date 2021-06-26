The Holladay Distillery has been closed for public tours since March 2020, but production and product innovation have remained in full swing. Over the last year, the distillery has continued to produce Real Missouri Bourbon and distribute its wide portfolio of distilled spirits while devoting time to product innovation, development, and branding.

In June 2020, several members of the executive team sat down to enjoy a cocktail after a long day. One employee was sipping on bourbon neat and another had just opened a jar of spicy pickles. Their subsequent banter about the legendary pickleback shot led to a lightbulb moment. Putting pickle-flavored whiskey in a bottle seemed as obvious as it was exciting.

