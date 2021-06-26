The Holladay Distillery has been closed for public tours since March 2020, but production and product innovation have remained in full swing. Over the last year, the distillery has continued to produce Real Missouri Bourbon and distribute its wide portfolio of distilled spirits while devoting time to product innovation, development, and branding.
In June 2020, several members of the executive team sat down to enjoy a cocktail after a long day. One employee was sipping on bourbon neat and another had just opened a jar of spicy pickles. Their subsequent banter about the legendary pickleback shot led to a lightbulb moment. Putting pickle-flavored whiskey in a bottle seemed as obvious as it was exciting.
Over the next several months the team set out to develop, bottle, and distribute the world’s first spicy pickle flavored whiskey. By October, Whicked Pickle was ready to be introduced to the market and was first distributed only in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Colorado. The interest and demand from other states was immediate and the brand has since expanded to national distribution.
In addition to product innovation, the team has been hard at work finalizing the branding for the highly anticipated release of its first bottle of Holladay bourbon since resuming production in 2015. The distillery currently produces 14 barrels each day that are aged in a traditional 8,000 square foot warehouse that was built in the 1950s.
The distillery will release the first batch in May 2022 under the Holladay label. This product will be a six-year old bourbon crafted with the original recipe that dates back to the inception of the distillery in 1856. In addition to being classified as Missouri Bourbon under the laws of the state, it will be certified by the federal government as Bottled-in-Bond. This designation requires that the bourbon be the product of a single distiller in a single season—Spring (January to June) or Fall (July to December), aged for a minimum of four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at 100 proof in the same location it was distilled. This classification is highly sought after in the bourbon industry and will set Holladay Bourbon apart from other products.
The Holladay Distillery is developing a plan to reopen with an updated tour and Welcome Center experience. Follow @Holladay1856 on Facebook or Instagram for future updates or visit www.holladaydistillery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.