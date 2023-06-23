The historic Holladay Distillery is located across the state line in Weston, Missouri, and is proud to share their history and award-winning bourbons with visitors from near and far. The finest bourbon results from an ideal combination of climate and geology that is rare outside of Kentucky but is found in the rolling hills of Weston at the Holladay Distillery. Established in 1856 by a man named Ben Holladay, the distillery is the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating on its original site and is also the oldest distillery in the state of Missouri. Holladay hailed from Kentucky and when he migrated to Missouri, he brought his knowledge of bourbon production along with him. Ben and his brother David distilled the first batch of Holladay Bourbon over 167 years ago, and the Holladay Distillery still uses the same traditional recipe today. All bourbon is considered whiskey, but not all whiskey can earn the distinction of being called a bourbon. For a whiskey to be classified as a bourbon, it must meet specific requirements set by the federal government. Bourbon by legal definition can only be made in the United States, must be produced from a mash bill of at least 51% corn, distilled no higher than 160 proof, and barreled no higher than 125 proof in a new, charred, white oak barrel. The Holladay Distillery produces Ben Holladay Bourbon and Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon in the original stillhouse. Both bourbons have been distilled with limestone spring water from natural sources onsite and aged for at least six years in one of the traditional iron-clad rickhouses on the property. Ben Holladay Bourbon is made with the original recipe of corn, barley, and rye while Holladay Soft Red Wheat is made with the exact same recipe with one substitution: wheat for the rye. These premium products are classified as bottled-in-bond, a prestigious designation in the bourbon world that signifies the spirit’s authenticity. Additional distillery-exclusive offerings include Rickhouse Proof versions of both bourbons as well as One Barrel Bourbon selections. Visitors are welcome at the Holladay Distillery year-round to enjoy distillery tours, craft cocktails, bourbon tastings, and special events. Visit holladaydistillery.com to book a tour and for more information on upcoming events.
