Hilligoss Shoe Store was opened by Edward Hilligoss in 1931. It is now owned and operated by the 4th and 5th generations of the family, mother and son team, Sarah and Adam Biechele.
Hilligoss Shoe Store is a symbol of resilience of a locally owned Atchison retail store, getting ready to celebrate their 91st Anniversary. 91 years of business is something that they are so incredibly thankful for. They appreciate all their customers support throughout the years and look to continue to build on what they have already created.
Hilligoss is in downtown Atchison on the newly opened Commercial Street. Sarah and Adam believe that the opening of the Mall into a street has been a big asset by being more accessible to customers and giving the store better exposure.
Stop into Hilligoss Shoes to browse their wide selection of merchandise. Shop the top name brands in the shoe industry including Rockport, Merrell, Skechers, Born, Cobb Hill, Keds, Florsheim, Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Saucony, Asics, Thorogood, Red Wing, Irish Setter and more. Hilligoss Shoes offers a full-service experience. Our knowledgeable sales staff will help find the right pair, style, size and fit for you. Walk out of Hilligoss Shoe Store happy in brand new pair of kicks. From sneakers to work boots to dress and casual shoes, Hilligoss Shoes has what you are looking for.
