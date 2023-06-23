Hilligoss Shoes was opened by Edward Hilligoss in 1931. Ownership remains in the family by the 4th and 5th generations as a mother and son team, Sarah and Adam Biechele.
Hilligoss Shoes is a symbol of the resilience of an Atchison locally owned business as we faced a tremendous challenge this year. Early this year, a fire in the Commercial Block forced us to evacuate our building at 514 Commercial Street. Our story did not catch fire, but the resulting smoke damage caused us to lose our inventory and close our doors for a short period of time to weigh our options.
Working as quickly as we could, we found a location right next door and worked 24/7 to re-open in the temporary location at 516 Commercial. This on top of supply chain issues and the last couple of years, our challenges have been great. The good news is we have persevered and after extensive work, we will be back in our new location by the end of this summer.
We sincerely appreciate the support of understanding of our customers during this time. Going into our 92rd year in business, we have re-committed to the Atchison and surrounding community to build on what we have already created. We will continue to offer the top name brands in the shoe industry and offer full-service experience. Our knowledgeable sales staff will help you find the right pair, style, size and fit for you. Walk out of Hilligoss Shoes store happy in a grand new pair of kicks. From sneakers to workbooks, to dress and casual shoes, Hilligoss Shoes has what you are looking for.
