Hilligoss Shoe Store was opened by Edward Hilligoss in 1931. It is now owned and operated by the 4th and 5th generations of the family, mother and son team, Sarah and Adam Biechele.
Hilligoss Shoe Store is a symbol of the resilience of an Atchison locally owned businesses. Located on 514 Commercial St, where we are getting ready for one of the biggest changes in our history with the opening of the pedestrian mall into a street with parking in the front. We are excited to announce a brand-new look for our entrance that will be coming very soon. 90 years of business is something we are so incredibly thankful for. We appreciate all your support throughout the years, and we look to continue to build on what we have already created.
Stop into Hilligoss Shoes to browse their wide selection of merchandise. Shop the top name brands in the shoe industry including Rockport, Merrell, Skechers, Born, Cobb Hill, Florsheim, Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics, Thorogood, Red Wing, Sperry and more. Hilligoss Shoes offers a full-service experience. Our knowledgeable sales staff will help find the right pair, style, size and fit for you. Walk out of Hilligoss Shoe Store happy in brand new pair of kicks. From sneakers to work boots to dress and casual shoes, Hilligoss Shoes has what you are looking for.
