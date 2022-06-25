Stay close to home and far from debt. Whether you’re looking for a traditional college experience, hands-on training, online classes or a way to get those last few credits to finish your degree, Highland is the right place for you!

With five locations, one of our centers is always close. HCC online offers a wide range of courses that are available from the comfort of your own home. HCC Concurrent provides a variety of classes to high school students to get a jump on their post-secondary degree while in high school. Our technical centers make earning your technical certificate an affordable option.

