Tucked away in a quiet tree lined community sits Gran Villas Atchison Assisted Living. The community offers 18 private rooms with kitchenettes. Activities, housekeeping and home cooked meals are sit inclusive with the daily rate. Employees at Gran Villas live by the community’s mission statement “We Serve and Enhance the Lives of Others with Caring Hands”. The employees have a total of 95 years of experience shared between them.

For a second year in a row Gran Villas has won the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award. Gran Villas has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12 month average through interviews with clients and clients’ families. Additional areas Gran Villas met for the 15% scoring are Personal Care, Quality of Food, Move in Process Transportation Needs, Safety and Security and Recommend to Others