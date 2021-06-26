Tucked away in a quiet tree lined community sits Gran Villas Atchison Assisted Living. The community offers 18 private rooms with kitchenettes. Activities, housekeeping and home cooked meals are sit inclusive with the daily rate. Employees at Gran Villas live by the community’s mission statement “We Serve and Enhance the Lives of Others with Caring Hands”. The employees have a total of 95 years of experience shared between them.
For a second year in a row Gran Villas has won the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award. Gran Villas has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12 month average through interviews with clients and clients’ families. Additional areas Gran Villas met for the 15% scoring are Personal Care, Quality of Food, Move in Process Transportation Needs, Safety and Security and Recommend to Others
The Executive Director is Erin Liggett LPN. Her journey began over 18 years ago as a cook on the night shift. According to Erin “It was not long before I realized, providing for the residents was filling a void in my life for losing my own grandparents at a young age. Within my first year the company gave me an opportunity to move into a CNA position and then to a CMA position. I received my LPN license in 2008 and worked as the Resident Care Coordinator until my promotion in 2019 as the Executive Director”
Stacy Kelly LPN Resident Care Coordinator was quoted “I pursued a job here at Gran Villas because while working for Atchison Hospital Home Health for 19 years this was always my favorite community because the atmosphere was always friendly and caring”.
Natalie Barnett CMA “I have stayed employed here for 25 years because I have always enjoyed the closeness of staff and residents. It is my second family”.
Susan McCoole stated “I worked here previously for 8 years and moved away. Upon returning to Atchison I was determined to return to a job here because I love caring for my residents”
Amy Wilson has lived in Gran Villas for 13 years. “I Love It Here. I love all the staff and other residents”. Her advice to anyone looking for a place, “YOU COULD NEVER GO WRONG IN CHOOSING THE GRAN VILLAS.
Tours are available 24/7 please contact Erin at 913-370-5416 to schedule an appointment.
