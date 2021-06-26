When it comes to electrical needs, Gerber Electric can handle it. From the smallest to the largest jobs, Gerber Electric has been counted on for decades in the Atchison community.
With a wide range of major brands that includes Square D. Phillips, Sylvania, Westing House, Interstate and Kohler – Gerber Electric can handle it customers’ needs, and do so 24 hours a day.
Services include motors, electrical installments, boom trucks and other service calls. Gerber also offers a good assortment of LED bulbs and fixtures, in stock, all name brands at affordable prices.
In recent years, Gerber Electric has done work on many city projects. Add to that work at the Atchison Library, Direct Mops, the Atchison Hospital, St. Benedict Abbey and many more. They have also installed various camera and access control systems around the area.
Gerber Electric has always taken pride on providing the best service to their customers. They also continue to meet the challenges of big box stores by stocking an assortment of quality items at an affordable price for their customers, not cheaply made items that are currently flooding the market.
Owners Dennis Lowe and Mike Edwards, along with their employees, have handled Atchison and the surrounding area electrical needs for years. The goal is to continue doing so for many more while standing behind their products and work 100 percent.
