When it comes to electrical needs, Gerber Electric can handle it. From the smallest to the largest jobs, Gerber Electric has been counted on for decades in the Atchison community.

With a wide range of major brands that includes Square D. Phillips, Sylvania, Westing House, Interstate and Kohler – Gerber Electric can handle it customers’ needs, and do so 24 hours a day.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.