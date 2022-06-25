In 1954, our history began serving military personnel as Fort Leavenworth Credit Union.

In 2005 we changed our name from Fort Leavenworth Credit Union to Frontier Community Credit Union and opened our field of membership to include people living or working in the surrounding communities. We also opened our Eisenhower Road branch in Leavenworth, which serves as our main office to this day.

