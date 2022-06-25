In 1954, our history began serving military personnel as Fort Leavenworth Credit Union.
In 2005 we changed our name from Fort Leavenworth Credit Union to Frontier Community Credit Union and opened our field of membership to include people living or working in the surrounding communities. We also opened our Eisenhower Road branch in Leavenworth, which serves as our main office to this day.
In 2020, with the merger of RiverCities Community Credit Union, our field of membership grew again by adding persons employed by McCormick Distilling Company, and the Kansas counties of Brown, Doniphan, Franklin, Jackson, Miami, Osage, and Shawnee.
In 2021, we merged with Muddy River Credit Union, formerly Bradken Credit Union, and took their membership of employees of Bradken Corporation.
In 2022, we added 41 more counties to our membership! We now serve active and retired military, active and retired Federal Civil Service, persons employed or retired from McCormick Distilling Company or Bradken Corporation, and residents or those who work in the following Kansas Counties: Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Osage, Shawnee, Wyandotte, Anderson, Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Cowley, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Geary, Harper, Harvey, Jewell, Kingman, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Mitchell, Morris, Nemaha, Osborne, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Republic, Rice, Riley, Russell, Saline, Sedgwick, Smith, Stafford, Sumner, Wabaunsee, and Washington; and members of the immediate families and organizations of all listed fields of membership.
Over the years, our assets have grown to more than $180 million, serving more than 16,000 members!
We’re proud of our history and growth, and the ability to continue to provide financial products and services the credit union way. We’re still committed to the philosophy of “people helping people” in the communities we serve. To learn more about us, visit www.frontierccu.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.