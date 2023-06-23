As the history of the Exchange Bank & Trust stretches 167 years, we have strived to bring the best banking services to our customers. In 2023, the bank recently launched a new online banking platform which offers new and enhanced features such as: text alerts, passwords that do not expire, and online chats with our staff.
Many of our employees have been with the bank for over 20 years. Their longevity can be attributed to our family atmosphere and note that their customers oftentimes become friends. Susie Keith, Vice President, retired after 47 impressive years at the end of 2022, and Rich Dickason just celebrated 50 years in April. He has earned the title of the longest tenured employee in the history of Exchange Bank. Douglass Adair, a third-generation banker and our Chairman of the Board, follows in the footsteps of his grandfather John Adair and father, Paul H. Adair. “We are so lucky to have many long-term employees as part of our banking family”, Douglass said. “They’ve been proud to provide our excellent customer service across generations. We’ve also been able to recently welcome several bright, new, hardworking folks into our banking family who will help form the next generation of Exchange bankers.”
The bank’s president, Chuck Swinford, is among those long-term veterans, starting his career with the bank in 1986. After his predecessor, Mark Windsor retired, Chuck took the helm in January 2022, and continues to lead the bank in a positive direction. Regarding this, Chuck has said, “Mark was a such a valuable and extremely capable leader and I try to lead by his example. Our lending department has been very busy as loan demand continues to remain strong. Our online automated home and car application systems are becoming more popular, which has contributed to our record loan growth.”
Exchange Bank takes great pride in being voted the Best of the Best Bank by Atchison Globe readers for the past 11 years and appreciates our customers for showing their support. With internet banks and other fintech companies without physical locations soliciting nearly everyone, Exchange Bank proudly remains a locally owned community bank that is there for our customers whether it be by phone, email, online chats, or in person. We look forward to what the future in banking entails and taking the best care of our customers. We truly are Your Bank for a Lifetime.
