Celebrating its 166th year in business in 2022, Exchange Bank & Trust remains steadfast in its mission to be the best provider of financial services in the communities it serves. Founded in 1856 when Kansas was still a territory, Exchange is the longest established business in Atchison and the oldest institution of its type in the state. For eleven years running, it has been recognized as “Best of the Best” among local banks in an annual poll conducted by the Atchison Globe.

These distinctions have been and continue to be earned by the bank’s foresight and ability to meet the needs and challenges of an ever-evolving society. With assets of nearly $550 million, Exchange stands rock solid and continues to strengthen its full range of banking products, services, and benefits.

