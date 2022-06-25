Celebrating its 166th year in business in 2022, Exchange Bank & Trust remains steadfast in its mission to be the best provider of financial services in the communities it serves. Founded in 1856 when Kansas was still a territory, Exchange is the longest established business in Atchison and the oldest institution of its type in the state. For eleven years running, it has been recognized as “Best of the Best” among local banks in an annual poll conducted by the Atchison Globe.
These distinctions have been and continue to be earned by the bank’s foresight and ability to meet the needs and challenges of an ever-evolving society. With assets of nearly $550 million, Exchange stands rock solid and continues to strengthen its full range of banking products, services, and benefits.
Two key additions to the company this past year have been Karin Behrnes at the Effingham location as vice president and Maria Flores to the Atchison location who works as an account representative.
The bank introduced several new technologies in the past year or so to provide greater convenience for an increasingly mobile society.
One of those technologies include the bank’s online mortgage and vehicle loan applications saving time for both the customer and the bank. Details about these and Exchange’s many other customer-friendly offerings are available on the bank’s website, myexchangebank.com.
As seas of technological change continue to sweep across the banking and financial landscape, as well as society, locally owned Exchange adapts accordingly while remaining firmly anchored in providing personalized service with a hometown approach. As such, the bank’s culture is one wherein a friendly greeting and first names come before account numbers.
“We do our best to be at the forefront of technology even though our branch locations are miles from metropolitan areas,” said Douglass J. Adair, one of Exchange’s vice-presidents.
The past year has been a challenge for the bank with banking lobbies closed with less opportunity to meet with customers in-person. But already in 2022, loan demand for vehicles and home construction has not slowed down despite rising rates.
In January, Charles E. ‘Chuck’ Swinford was appointed bank president by Exchange’s board of directors. He succeeded Mark Windsor who ended 40-years, including 15-years as president, with the bank at the end of 2021.
A bright spot for the bank has been new account and deposit growth due to consolidation in the Atchison banking landscape.
“In addition, agriculture continues to be such an important part of our company,” Mr. Swinford said. “We even have loan officers who farm themselves.”
The bank has a long history of being a leading participant in a broad range of community endeavors to improve the overall quality of life for fellow inhabitants. This role is performed on several fronts, including economic development, volunteering time, and support of non-profits.
“We take pride in our employees volunteering with various non-profit organizations,” said Mr. Adair. “We are big believers in giving back.”
The bank has grown significantly since its earliest days and now includes ten locations in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Along with the main, original bank at 600 Commercial St. and drive-through facility at 712 Kansas Ave. in Atchison, Exchange today also has facilities in Leavenworth, Lansing, Easton, Effingham and Troy, Kan., and Rushville and Platte City, Mo. Exchange Bank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender
