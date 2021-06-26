ADDRESS: 600 Commercial | PHONE: 913-367-6000
Celebrating its 165th year in business in 2021, Exchange Bank & Trust remains steadfast in its mission to be the best provider of financial services in the communities it serves. Founded in 1856 when Kansas was still a territory, Exchange is the longest established business in Atchison and the oldest institution of its type in the state. For ten years running, it has been recognized as “Best of the Best” among local banks in an annual poll conducted by the Atchison Globe.
These distinctions have been and continue to be earned by the bank’s foresight and ability to meet the needs and challenges of an ever-evolving society. With assets of nearly $550 million, Exchange stands rock solid and continues to strengthen its full range of banking products, services and benefits.
New technologies and methods to provide greater convenience for an increasingly mobile society are major drivers of more recent and ongoing enhancements. All the while, measures to keep customers’ accounts safe and secure are of the highest priority.
Among the newest in Exchange’s growing portfolio of online products and services are the bank’s Mortgagebot and Consumerbot platforms. These relatively recent additions provide customers with online capabilities for mortgage and vehicle loan applications. Details about these and Exchange’s many other customer-friendly offerings and capabilities are available on the bank’s website, myexchangebank.com.
As seas of technological change continue to sweep across the banking and financial landscape, as well as society as a whole, locally-owned Exchange adapts accordingly while remaining firmly anchored in providing personalized service with a hometown approach. As such, the bank’s culture is one wherein greetings and first names come before account numbers, and warm handshakes underscore signatures.
The bank has grown significantly since its earliest days and now includes ten locations in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Along with the main, original bank at 600 Commercial St. and drive-through facility at 712 Kansas Ave. in Atchison, Exchange today also has facilities in Leavenworth, Lansing, Easton, Effingham and Troy, Kan., and Rushville and Platte City, Mo.
Over the course of 2021, several members of Exchange’s approximately 100-member staff will have been with the bank from just under to more than a quarter of the bank’s existence. These include, Rich Dickason, CEO, 48 years; Susie Keith, vice president, 46 years; Becky Hawk, vice president, 45 years; Ginger Hunninghake, vice president, 42 years; and Mark Windsor, president, and Wanda Olson, vice president, each with 40 years.
“Our people are our brand, embodying the best of what Exchange Bank & Trust is all about,” Windsor said. “The caring attitude demonstrated by our dedicated personnel when engaging with customers is the hallmark of how we like doing business. The smiles and expressions of appreciation we receive in return are rewarding indicators that we are helping make the lives of individuals and families better.”
Likewise, the bank has a long history of being a leading participant in a broad range of community endeavors to improve the overall quality of life for fellow inhabitants. This role is performed on several fronts, including economic development, volunteer time and support of non-profits.
“Our customers are our neighbors and the most important part of our organization,” Windsor said. “That’s why our employees are dedicated to providing the best customer service our communities have come to expect and why this remains such an important part of the Exchange Bank & Trust legacy.”
Exchange Bank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and equal housing lender.
